EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after strangling and kidnapping a woman who had a protective order against him, then taking deputies on a chase for nearly 90 miles, according to the Emery Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Edward Jaramillo, 42, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping (first-degree felony), aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness (second-degree felony), failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop (third-degree felony), violation of a protective order (third-degree felony), among other driving-related charges.

On Thursday, June 22, shortly before 2 a.m., an Emery Co. deputy responded to a report of a man, later identified as Jaramillo, “shoving a female victim into a white Honda Pilot” at a truck stop in Green River, Utah, an affidavit states.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy found a vehicle matching the description, and turned on his lights to conduct a traffic stop.

The affidavit states that the Honda then entered a gas station parking lot, went around the pumps, and headed west on Main St., accelerating rapidly. The deputy pursued the Honda, which was reportedly doing speeds over 100 mph in a 40 mph zone through Green River.

The Honda reportedly then entered I-70 westbound at mile post 160. “Speeds were in excess of 113 mph in an 80 mph zone,” the affidavit states.

The deputy continued to pursue the Honda, which exited the freeway at mile post 116 before running a stop sign and getting back on I-70. “The vehicle did several rapid lane changes and weaved in and out of traffic,” the affidavit states.

The Honda was reportedly then spiked at around mile post 90 on westbound I-70, bringing it to a stop. The deputy states that he was in pursuit of the vehicle for approximately 80-90 miles.

Jaramillo was called out of the Honda and taken into custody. The affidavit states that the victim was lying in the backseat of the Honda when Jaramillo was arrested.

The victim reportedly told officers, “He took me!”

Later on, the victim told authorities that Jaramillo had “strangled her” and that she had lost consciousness, the affidavit states. Upon being interviewed at the hospital, the victim again said that Jaramillo had choked her and placed his hand over her mouth and nose, authorities say.

The victim reportedly had a protective order against Jaramillo at the time of arrest. Jaramillo reportedly also had active warrants for assault and failure to appear in court, the affidavit states.

Jaramillo was booked into Emery Co. Jail on the charges previously stated.