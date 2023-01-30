UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Guns were brought out during a reported road rage incident along US Highway 6 in Utah County on the morning of Monday, Jan. 30.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the incident began just before 1 a.m. when they received reports of a white sedan driving recklessly near mile marker 176. The white sedan was allegedly driving on the shoulder of the highway and cutting off other drivers.

Troopers believe the driver of the sedan brandished a gun at the driver of a semi-truck, who reportedly used his own handgun during the incident.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, no one was injured as part of the incident. An initial search for both the semi-truck and white sedan involved came up empty, as troopers were unable to locate either one.

A short time later, troopers say they found the white sedan heading northbound on I-15 in northern Utah County. Officers pulled the sedan over near mile marker 289 on I-15 and took three occupants into custody without further incident.

Utah Highway Patrol said investigators are currently interviewing all parties involved and the driver of the allegedly reckless white sedan will be booked into the Utah County Jail. Potential charges will be screened through the Utah County Prosecutor’s Office.