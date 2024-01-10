NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — A goat on the run in Juab County has been taken into custody.

Officers with the Nephi City Police Department said they have made several attempts to catch this goat for about a week, but were unsuccessful until Tuesday.

Reports came in Tuesday to police saying the goat was sighted on or near I-15 in Juab County, and being concerned the goat would cross the freeway and get too close to traffic, officers from Utah Highway Patrol and Nephi City Police, as well as two office ladies, went out to look for him.

They tracked the goat through the snow and along the freeway, but police said the office ladies were confident he jumped off of a deer crossing to the nearby frontage road.

Officers said after losing the goat they were about to give up, but at just about the same time they got a call from a citizen that the goat was held up and hiding in a dog house on the caller’s property.

The goat was “apprehended” and taken to the Nephi City Animal Shelter “for questioning where he has received food, water and warm shelter until he can make bail,” officers said.

“Thanks for all the tips and calls from the public, he is now safe,” officers said.