AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — What appears to be a giant sinkhole has emerged at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork around 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, causing the entire area to be blocked off, according to officials.

City officials believe the ‘sinkhole’ was caused by trapped debris, causing pressure to build and burst a pipe under the golf course. Fox Hollow Head Golf Professional Jaxson Taylor said the combination of the river jam along with the heavy water flow from the American Fork River was too much for the pipe to handle.

A giant sinkhole appeared in American Fork’s Fox Hollow Golf Course Saturday, May 20. (Ethan Lyons, ABC4)

A giant sinkhole appeared in American Fork’s Fox Hollow Golf Course Saturday, May 20. (Ethan Lyons, ABC4)

A giant sinkhole appeared in American Fork’s Fox Hollow Golf Course Saturday, May 20. (Ethan Lyons, ABC4)

A giant sinkhole appeared in American Fork’s Fox Hollow Golf Course Saturday, May 20. (Ethan Lyons, ABC4)

While the golf club will remain open, Taylor said the “core layout” of the course has been altered to ensure golfers completely avoid the area. The area surrounding the hole has also been blocked off.

Taylor said American Fork city officials have been working with the golf club to keep the water contained. He said officials plan on returning tomorrow to dump more rocks into the water to help prevent further erosion as part of the containment effort.

Taylor said in the future the golf club employees are going to be more aware of any large logs coming down the river that could potentially block the culvert pipes.

At this time, city officials say it is not likely that any other parts of the golf course are at risk. “Right now we’re just kind of going day by day to make sure it’s safe,” Taylor said.