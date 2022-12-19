EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) — A man accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman in Sanpete County is facing multiple felony charges.

Peni Latuselu, 23, is charged on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Sixth Judicial District Court with two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies; and unlawful use of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony.

Latuselu was reportedly in a relationship with a woman between May 2018 and March 2020 in Ephraim, Utah. The woman attempted to end the relationship in the fall of 2019 after he physically and emotionally abused as well as cheated on her, charging documents state. In November 2019, prosecutors say he forced the woman to have sex with him to “heal” their relationship despite her many cries for him to stop.

Court documents note that Latuselu was “significantly larger” than the woman as he was a football player. Snow College’s 2019 football roster listed him as 5’10 and weighing 310 pounds.

On December 7, 2019, Latuselu pushed the woman up against the wall, “placed his hands on her neck and choked her, telling her that he was going to kill her,” charging documents say. At that point, the two had reportedly already broken up.

On March 13, 2020, the woman went to Latuselu’s apartment in Ephraim to collect her belongings and “terminate the relationship forever.” Prosecutors say he assaulted her and demanded to have sex. When the woman told him to stop, he became enraged and began to throw things at her. According to court documents, he blocked her way out of the apartment, grabbed her by the neck and said he was going to kill her.

The woman ran to the bedroom to open a window and screamed for help. Prosecutors say Latuselu then threw the woman to the ground and told her several times, “Shut up or I will kill you!”

He reportedly placed a pillow over the woman’s face because she would not stop screaming. Later on, Latuselu sent her a message in which he admitted that he was trying to kill her when he did that, prosecutors say.

Latuselu also had access to the woman’s bank cards and spent over $1,500 without permission, charging documents state.