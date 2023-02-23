SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — A house under construction is a “total loss” after it went up in flames in Santaquin Thursday.

According to the Santaquin Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire near 371 W Sadie Lane at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the structure is a new house under construction, adjacent to occupied homes, whose residents were evacuated.

Courtesy of Santaquin Fire Department

The kitchen had collapsed into the basement, according to Chief Ryan Lind with the Santaquin Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly had to break the windows at the front of the house to keep the house ventilated.

The home was not occupied. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Rocky Ridge, Juab County, Genola and Payson assisted with putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lind said.

No further information is available at this time.