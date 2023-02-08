PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple city fire departments responded to the rescue of a 38-year-old man who was trapped in an excavation trench on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to Payson Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the area of 1400 south 300 West around 2:20 p.m. in response to a worker who found himself trapped in an excavation trench.

Courtesy of Payson Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Payson Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Payson Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Payson Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Payson Fire Rescue

Multiple fire crews responded to assist in getting the man out of the trench, including Santaquin Fire, Spanish Fork Fire, Provo Fire, Lehi Fire, Pleasant Grove Fire, American Fork Fire, Saratoga Springs Fire and Lone Peak Fire.

It took two hours to get the man out of the trench, a Payson Fire official said.

The man was reportedly hypothermic and had chest and back pain. He was LifeFlighted to the Utah Valley Hospital in stable condition.

No further information is available at the moment.