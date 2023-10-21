TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A fatal crash occurred on I-80 in Tooele County Saturday morning, causing authorities to temporarily shut down traffic, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

On Oct. 21, at around 9:10 a.m., a Mercedes Sprinter van pulling a trailer was reportedly pulled over on the right shoulder of I-80 Eastbound, near milepost 55.

Officials said the driver of the van was outside of the vehicle when a Hyundai Elantra approached in the right lane.

The Elantra reportedly hit the parked trailer, then struck the driver of the van, killing them.

“There were no other injuries in the crash,” DPS stated.

Eastbound traffic on I-80 was temporarily closed for the investigation, though officials said traffic is now able to get by the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No further information is available at this time.