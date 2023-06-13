HELPER, Utah (ABC4) — A fatal crash near Helper closed down State Road 6 early Tuesday morning.

Details about the crash are limited, but Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the crash at milepost 228 near Helper. At least one person was killed in the crash.

Troopers are on the scene and estimate the road will be closed for at least two to three hours as authorities investigate and crews work to clean up the wreckage.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to take an alternate route while the roads are closed. UDOT Traffic suggests drivers heading eastbound use Emma Park Road while westbound drivers use US-191.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.