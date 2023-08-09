TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information about sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-(888)-421-1100.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The ex-wife of a former Utah County therapist who was accused last year of ritualist child sexual abuse dating back to the 80s was arrested on a related charge Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Roselle Stevenson, formerly married to David Hamblin, was arrested and faces one charge of sodomy on a child related to incidents that reportedly occurred 30 years ago, according to court documents.

Police say several victims have come forward as part of an ongoing investigation that began over a year ago. “During this investigation, it has been found that the [Stevenson] was known to be one of the main suspects in sexually assaulting several children over an extended period,” the probable cause stated.

Last year, her former husband was arrested and charged in several cases of “ritualistic child sexual abuse,” according to documents. The term “ritualistic” means that more than one person was involved, the abuse was considered organized, and there may be a religious element to the abuse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While several victims across the state of Utah have reported abuse related to Stevenson, the current charge is connected to one victim. This victim reported being sexually abused for several years by Stevenson and Hamblin in their former home.

The victim reportedly said she was abused from the time she was six years old till she was about 12 or 13 years old, the affidavit said. The victim is now in her 40s.

Stevenson’s ex-husband, Hamblin was charged in 2022 with six first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Manti in 1990, as well as six other felony charges relating to sodomy and rape of a child in American Fork from 1986 to 1992.

In 2012, Hamblin faced with 18 felony charges related to child sexual abuse, but those charges were dismissed. Hamblin tried to get his record expunged in court in August 2022.

Hamblin was arrested in September 2022, and despite community opposition, was released on bail in March. Hamblin and Stevenson filed for divorce in 1999, according to court records.

Stevenson is booked in the Utah County Jail.