EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Ephraim Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a black Ford truck in connection with a tool theft that reportedly occurred Friday night.

Police say the individual driving the truck “decided to help themselves” to some tools that didn’t belong to them, according to a social media post. The truck can be seen below pulling a flat bed trailer with wood side panels.

If you see this truck or know the individual who owns it, please call Sanpete County dispatch at 435-835-2345.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information is available at this time.