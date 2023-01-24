EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Ephraim City Police, along with Snow College Police, responded to a death investigation at a Snow College off-campus student housing unit on Tuesday.

Police responded to the death in the early morning hours of Jan. 24. The deceased individual was reportedly not a student but has worked as an employee with the college.

Police are reportedly conducting a thorough investigation into the death, though they do not suspect any foul play at this time. Additionally, police say there is no danger to the community or students and faculty of Snow College.

The identity of the deceased is currently not being released at the family’s request.

“Please give the family privacy and time to grieve their loss,” Ephraim Police state. “Our sympathy and condolences go out to the family as they deal with this difficult time.”

No further information is currently available.