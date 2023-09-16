Smoke rises from a spot fire that sparked from embers carried from the Lighthouse Fire in Emery County (Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management)

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Lighthouse Canyon Fire in Emery County is at 10% containment as of Friday, Sept. 15, according to Utah Fire Info.

A plane equipped with infrared sensors reportedly mapped the fire at 1,758 acres on Thursday, Sept. 14. Officials said the fire is continuing to burn in rugged terrain below the Tavaputs Plateau.

Despite warmer and drier weather, fire activity remains minimal, according to Utah Fire Info.

Firefighters are reportedly using water dropped from helicopters to reduce the fire activity below the plateau.

The fire has been active since Aug. 16 and was started by natural causes, according to Utah Fire Info.

There is no further information at this time.