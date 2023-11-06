CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking information from the public after a deer was illegally killed near Beaver last month, according to a release.

Conservation officers received a report of the incident from “some concerned residents,” the release states.

Witnesses reportedly said they saw an individual shoot a buck deer along the Fremont Wash Road on the south side of the Beaver hunting unit. The incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 14, officials said.

After the shot injured the deer, the person allegedly began to “throw several large boulders at the deer, one of which struck the animal in the head,” the release states.

The individual reportedly then loaded the deer into the back of a beige pickup truck and left the area.

Officials said there were no deer hunts taking place in the area at that time.

Officers are seeking information from anyone who sees a truck matching this description in that area, “particularly if they can provide the license plate number of the vehicle,” the release states.

If you have any information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, you should report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

If you have information regarding this specific incident, please reach out to DWR Officer Jeremy Butler at 435-310-0238.

“A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected,” the release states.

Utah conservation officers conduct multiple investigations into the killing of illegal wildlife every year. In 2022, there was a reported total of 1,283 wild animals and fish illegally killed, coming to a value of over $609,000.