JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car and driving the wrong way on I-15 in an effort to avoid officers, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 5:50 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted a stolen vehicle in Nephi. Juab County Sheriff’s deputies and Nephi City Police officers responded to help in stopping the stolen car.

The driver was reportedly heading northbound on I-15, around mile marker 224.

As the driver fled, authorities began a pursuit. The driver then turned around on the freeway shoulder and began driving the wrong way on the I-15 Northbound, a release states.

Officials said after driving the wrong way for around three miles, the suspect exited the freeway and drove on a mountain road east of Mona.

“The chase finally came to an end when the driver ran off the road and crashed into a ravine,” the release states.

After being medically cleared, the woman was booked into the Juab County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

No further information is currently available.