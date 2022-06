GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are seeking information after a dog was shot dead in Garfield County Monday.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was found shot on 200 South in Panguitch.

Courtesy: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

No other details have been released.

If anyone has information regarding the incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-2678.