DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Mailboxes are reportedly being broken into in the North Crescent and Cove areas of Duchesne County, prompting an investigation by detectives.

Details regarding the cases were limited, however, Roosevelt City Police said checks and personal information were among the items being taken out of personal mailboxes.

Investigators are asking the public for any potential information related to the cases. Detectives area asking members of the public that might have security cameras in the area to view footage over the past couple of nights for anything that may be criminal mischief or simply out of the norm.

Detectives are also warning residents in the North Crescent and Cove areas to be vigilant around the neighborhoods and to report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.

Residents can report suspicious activity related to the mailbox break-ins or provide information concerning the cases by calling the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015, Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424, or sending an email to the Duchense County detectives.

To stay safe from mail theft, Roosevelt City Police provided the following tips to residents: