MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Daniels Canyon will be closed for two hours on Monday, March 13 to allow crews to do avalanche control in the area.

The closure affects US-40, which runs through the canyon, between Heber Port of Entry and Daniels Summit. The closure will start at 2:30 p.m. and is estimated to remain closed until 4:30 p.m.

US-40 was closed briefly on Friday after Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple calls reporting an avalanche in the area. The snow covered every lane of US-40 and was reported to be about 25 feet deep.

As of Monday morning, the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) said the backcountry area of Utah is in considerable danger of an avalanche.

“The snow is beginning to feel solid and stable, but don’t let your guard down,” the UAC website warns. “While not widespread, pockets of considerable avalanche danger are found on steep, upper elevation leeward slopes, especially in the wind zone on drifted terrain facing the north half of the compass.”

The UAC said the area received another six inches of snow over the weekend. More snow for the Uintas could be on the way as a storm moves into Utah on Tuesday. UAC said the atmospheric river can be hard to forecast, but it expects up to two feet of new snow by Thursday morning.