MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews responded to a report of a shed fire in Moab, according to the Moab Valley Fire Department on Facebook.

Just after 2 p.m., MVFD responded to a shed fire near Starbuck Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews reportedly found multiple non-residential structures involved in the fire.

Due to a quick, tactically aggressive response, the fire department said multiple residential structures were unaffected.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

On Saturday, July 29, just after 9 p.m., Moab Valley Fire responded to an additional fire reported as a possible structure fire near West Williams Way, according to the department on Facebook.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reportedly found that a barbeque grill had caught fire from cooking.

MVFD reported that crews were able to extinguish the fire and “overhauled the area.”

The brush surrounding the grill was also reportedly involved in the fire but was extinguished quickly and did not spread. No structure was involved, according to the fire department.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the best way to protect the people and things you love from a fire is to stop the fire in the first place.

UDPS says to stay alert, watch what you heat, and keep things that can catch fire and heat sources apart.

In Utah, according to UDPS, most fires and fire-related injuries occur while cooking. Candles, heating, and children using matches and lighters are also common causes, UDPS says.