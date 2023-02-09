SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the Utah County Special Response Team (SRT) to the area as well. The SRT is a special team consisting of 16 units from Saratoga Springs, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lehi, and Provo that responds to calls involving hazardous materials.

Upon arriving on scene, Fire officials measured the air inside the facility and found that the air was well-ventilated and non-toxic. The preliminary investigation found the resin cloud in the air was caused by a production unit in the industrial building exceeding 150 degrees.

There were no injuries reported during the incident and employees were able to return to the building safely.

SRT was called off after the determination.

“We thank our partners across the county for their quick and able response and are grateful this did not turn out to be a toxic incident,” said Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Chief Eddie Hales.