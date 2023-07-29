PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were arrested following a home invasion in Price on Friday, July 28, according to the Carbon Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Shanna L. Davis, 42, and Cameron S. Rhinehart, 18, were both arrested for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony offense.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning, the female victim, who was staying at a Price home, called 911 stating that “a crazy lady came into the house with a gun” and told her to leave, according to a probable cause statement. The victim reportedly also said the woman, identified as Davis, was in the kitchen “throwing a fit” and that there was someone else at the back door with a gun.

The victim also told authorities that there was a third person in the living room, and that she believed the three individuals were attempting to rob the house. The victim continued, telling police that Davis “said something about the house being her uncle’s house.” She reportedly told authorities she believed the woman was Shanna Davis.

Davis was allegedly yelling, telling the victim to leave or that she would shoot her. “The victim advised [Davis] told the victim she was going to shoot her in 5 minutes,” the affidavit states. The victim told police that the front and back doors of the home were locked, and that she was unsure of how the suspects got in.

Carbon Co. Sheriff’s Deputies, Wellington Police, and Price City Police responded to the scene, located in Lower Miller Creek.

As units arrived, Rhinehart was seen walking at the side of the home and was taken into custody. Authorities say two other women, including Davis, exited the home through the front door and were also taken into custody.

When deputies asked Rhinehart why he was there, he reportedly stated that he had gotten a call there was an intruder at the residence. When deputies asked Davis why she was there, she reportedly said the homeowner was going to meet them at the house to evict the victim.

Upon clearing the home, authorities found the basement door frame broken and left open, as well as a sledgehammer next to the door. Deputies were also able to get in touch with the homeowner, who reportedly stated that she had never arranged a meeting, and that she was staying at her son’s house in Salt Lake City.

“A black rifle was discovered in the back seat of Shanna’s vehicle parked in the front driveway,” the affidavit states. Upon speaking with Rhinehart about the rifle, he allegedly stated he brought the rifle “for protection.”

Police say the rifle had 14 rounds loaded in a magazine next to it on the back seat, as well as five additional boxes of ammunition in the rear compartment of the passenger seat.

The victim was reportedly locked in a bedroom while talking with police. She had told the three suspects to leave and that she was calling 911.

Davis and Rhinehart were booked into Carbon Co. Jail on the charges previously stated.