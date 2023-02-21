AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A traffic stop led Utah County deputies to arrest a California man last Saturday after they discovered a large amount of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle.

Carlos Salvador Santos, 23, was arrested on charges Saturday, including no proof of insurance, an infraction; two counts of possession with intent to distribute, second-degree felonies; possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; speeding, an infraction; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Santos had been previously convicted for distributing heroin in Utah in October 2020, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He has also been deported from the United States before, ICE agents say.

Authorities say they believe Santos has ties with drug cartels as they found items associated with drug cartels and drug trafficking activities in his car, such as a medallion representing Santa Muerte, also known as Lady of Holy Death, as well as a coyote pelt.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle driving on I-15 in American Fork for speeding.

The driver, later identified as Santos, reportedly had no proof of car insurance and exhibited signs “consistent with a person who may be involved in drug trafficking.”

Another deputy deployed a K-9 to do a sniff around Santos’ car, and it gave a positive indication of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a shoe box that held cylindrical-shaped packages wrapped with clear plastic wrap, the affidavit says.

When a deputy cut it open, the white powder reportedly blew into their face due to the release of pressure. Authorities were worried it was fentanyl, a potentially deadly drug, but test results later showed that it was cocaine. The deputy was not exposed to cocaine, a later report found.

Overall, the packages allegedly contained 536 grams of cocaine and 142 grams of heroin. According to the affidavit, that amount of drugs translates to 5,360 individual doses of cocaine and 1,420 individual doses of heroin.

ICE agents have allegedly placed an immigration detainer hold on Santos.

He has been booked into the Utah County Jail for the charges previously stated.