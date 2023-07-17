SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The Spanish Fork City Council approved the controversial construction of an Inland Port near Utah Lake which is projected to take 25 years to build.

City leaders, state legislatures, and the Utah Inland Port Authority all met on Monday, July 17, to make the project—known as the Verk Industrial Park Project Area—official. City leaders had originally requested the construction of an inland port in May.

An inland port, often called a dry port, is a storage location for cargo and trucks that is usually connected by railway or road to a seaport. In other words, they are “storage facilities for a massive quantity of goods,” according to Container Xchange.

The Spanish Fork inland port would act just like a regular seaport, serving as a transportation hub for the movement of goods to businesses, the Environmental Protection Agency says.

A map of Utah’s strategic location. (Courtesy of Utah Inland Port Authority)

In this case, the inland port would be close to I-15, Hwy 6, the Union Pacific, and the Spanish Fork Municipal Airport to best facilitate the transportation of goods, according to UIPA.

UIPA says the location of the port will be vital to the movement of goods and will benefit and enhance the region. However, not everyone is thrilled about this 25-year construction project.

The Utah Valley Earth Forum in particular is concerned about the environmental threats of the project, saying the initial designs show that the port will cover over 2,000 acres of high-quality farmland and wetlands just two miles from Utah Lake.

The projected location of the Spanish Fork inland port. (Courtesy of UIPA)

The organization is also concerned about air quality saying the construction of the project and the operation itself “will adversely affect present and future residents.” Many of whom they say may not even be aware the project has been approved.

Spanish Fork resident and Chair of the forum, Dr. James Westwater, said he is also concerned about the increase in trucks that will be traveling on the interstate to reach the port and its effects on traffic congestion. He also mentioned the possibility of it impacting the rural way of life that Spanish Fork residents currently enjoy.

UIPA has addressed many environmental concerns throughout the years as this will be Utah’s third inland port, with locations already in western Salt Lake and Iron County. Recently, UIPA has released sustainability spotlights to show how the organization is seeking to protect Utah’s environment.

In its most recent spotlight, UIPA said its “unwavering commitment to sustainability remains in the forefront” of its mission. To read more about its sustainability goals, click here.

While the project was motioned to pass in the meeting, public commentary can still be submitted to UIPA using its contact form.