SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Search and Rescue crews saved four stranded hikers early Sunday morning, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety Aero Bureau.

DPS states that the four hikers had gone into the canyon too late in the day Saturday and had still not made it out by 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

“They were located and were cold, wet, and unprepared for extended exposure,” DPS states.

Officials say it took “every foot of cable” they had to extract the hikers from the canyon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This mission adds to the rise in rescue situations, as DPS says they are nearing 200 missions for the year. “Half our missions are SAR half are law enforcement both are on the rise and we are nearly to the 200 mission mark.”

DPS thanks Sanpete Co. Search and Rescue for being on the ground and providing support during the mission, “working on plan B in case [they] weren’t able to get it done,” DPS states.

Helicopter footage of the rescue is available here.

No further information is available at this time.