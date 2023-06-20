The Provo Utah Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Newsroom)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has released new updates on four temples: Provo Utah, Orem Utah, Montpelier Idaho, and Wichita Kansas temples.

The Orem Utah Temple will be ready to open in October for its public open house. The temple will be open to public tours from October 27 to December 16, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day, according to the Church.

The temple will then be dedicated on Sunday, Jan. 21 in two sessions. After the dedication, only church members with ecclesiastical approval, or approval of local church leadership, will be permitted to enter the temple. This temple will be the 28th temple in Utah.

As previously announced, the Provo Utah Temple will close for reconstruction on Feb. 24, according to the Church. Members who usually attend the Provo Utah Temple are encouraged to attend nearby temples, including the new Orem Utah Temple.

A rendering of the Orem Utah Temple set to open for public tours in October.(Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Newsroom)

The Provo Utah Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Newsroom)

A graphic of the temple site picked for the Wichita Kansas Temple. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Newsroom)

The Church says there are 2.2 million members living in the state of Utah. Utah has a population of 3.38 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The site of the Wichita Kansas Temple has been announced. The temple will be built at Lot 1 Block 1 of The Moorings Plaza Fourth Addition in Wichita. The temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,950 square feet and will be the first one in the state. There are approzimately 40,000 church members in Kansas.

The Church broke ground for the Montpelier Idaho Temple on June 17 with a ceremony attended by over 600 people. This temple will be a two-story structure of about 27,000 square feet. This will be the ninth temple built in Idaho, including other announced temples. There are approximately 470,000 Latter-day Saints in Idaho.

There are temples under construction in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Smithfield, Syracuse, Taylorsville, Tooele, and Washington County. The Manti and Salt Lake Temples are currently under renovation.

“Latter-day Saints consider temples to be houses of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth,” the Church wrote in a press release. These buildings are not used for Sunday meeting purposes or activities, rather they are used for ceremonies sacred to the members.