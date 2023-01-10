SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — A Santaquin man is charged with eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, after harassing three female co-workers between November 2022 and December 2022, according to charging documents.

Three women reported Christopher Rhashaad Winston, 26, harassing them at work with sexual requests, two of which reported him touching them inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

One victim reported that Winston touched her inappropriately while training her at work, often times apologizing and other times commenting on his sexual desires. Another victim told police that he had followed her into a room at work and attempted to kiss her forcibly for which she pulled away and refused, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He allegedly told all three women about his open relationship with his wife and invited them to a sexual “party” at his home for which the women declined and asked him to stop inviting them. Two of the women reported that they had blocked his phone to avoid his calls and texts, and one reported wanting to quit her job to avoid being violated, according to the affidavit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One victim said the abuse made her feel “disgusted” and “upset,” but she did not originally report the incidents because “she thought she might be the only one and didn’t want to cause problems,” the probable cause statement said.

Winston confirmed one instance in his interview with officials where he took his co-worker to the basement during her training and encouraged her to use the tanning beds and get naked at work. He also confirmed to police that he kissed his coworker at work but said it was consensual. In the interview with law enforcement, Winston referred to himself as a “nymphomaniac,” according to the statement.

Winston is booked into the Utah County Jail on the charges previously stated.