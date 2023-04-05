CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Cedar High School was placed on a brief lockdown on Wednesday morning after an image from 2018 began spreading among the students, police said.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Iron County School District alerted parents that police were investigating a threat at Cedar High that was circulating through social media. The threat itself reportedly did not specifically name Cedar High but was being widely shared by Cedar High students.

After an investigation, Cedar Police determined there was no threat to Cedar High, students, or faculty. According to police, the threat came from an image that had been circulating on social media since 2018. Someone saw the image, became concerned, and called police to make them aware.

Throughout the day, there was increased police presence as a precaution and a “modified Level 1 Lockdown” was put into place. In the modified lockdown, all but one entrance was locked. The open entrance was monitored by law enforcement and school authorities.

No charges have been made as police say no crime has been committed. Police also did not disclose what the image was.

“Take this time to have a discussion about being aware of where messages originate and the importance of not continuing to share images that cause concern,” Cedar City Police said. “The best thing to do is to call police immediately and make them aware of the potential threat.”

Iron County School District said reports can be made to law enforcement, school administrators, or through the SafeUT app.