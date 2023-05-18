MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Several campgrounds in Moab will be closed temporarily beginning Thursday, May 18, for public safety as water in the Colorado River has risen to a potentially dangerous level.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday that they will be closing the following campgrounds in Moab until the water level in the Colorado River drops:

Following a record-breaking winter season, rivers and streams across the state have been receiving an unusual amount of spring runoff, leading to flooding in some areas. An RV park in Logan was recently flooded, leaving about 40 residents without electricity and power. A section of Highway 89 was also closed for a few days after the water at Thistle Creek breached its temporary berms.

Officials are reminding the public to stay away from swift currents. The National Weather Service shares the following tips for when there is a flood:

Stay informed : Listen to radio and television, including NOAA Weather Radio if possible, check the Internet and social media for information and updates.

: Listen to radio and television, including NOAA Weather Radio if possible, check the Internet and social media for information and updates. Get to higher ground : If you live in a flood prone area or are camping in a low lying area, get to higher ground immediately.

: If you live in a flood prone area or are camping in a low lying area, get to higher ground immediately. Obey evacuation orders : If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

: If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Practice electrical safety : If the water is high enough to have submerged any electrical outlets, do not go into the basement or any rooms.

: If the water is high enough to have submerged any electrical outlets, do not go into the basement or any rooms. Avoid flood waters: Don’t walk through flood waters. Move to the highest point and cal 911.

To see a list of all the campgrounds across Utah, check out the Bureau of Management’s website.