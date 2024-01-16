HELPER, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a camp trailer was engulfed in flames on Tuesday in central Utah.

Helper Utah Fire Department said authorities received a report of a fire and were dispatched to the area around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they said they found the camper engulfed in flames.

Authorities searched the trailer while attempting to extinguish the flames finding the body of one person inside. The fire victim has not yet been identified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased at this time,” Helper fire officials wrote in a post.

Helper is located near Price and is about a two-hour drive south of Salt Lake City.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update it as more information becomes available.