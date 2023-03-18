PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — BYU Police issued a warning on social media and directly to students’ emails after a man was reported “unlawfully” entering or remaining in the female freshmen dorms at Brigham Young University.

BYU Police received a report of a man, estimated to be in his 40s, in the female dorms of Helaman Halls around 9 a.m. The suspect may have also stolen “several articles of women’s clothing,” according to police.

Officials released a warning to student emails around noon the same day encouraging them to “travel with a companion” and “immediately report any incidents or suspicious activity.”

In the email sent to students, the warning included a reminder of resources for victims of sexual assault.

The suspect is described by police as a male with a darker complexion and a stocky build, possibly Latino or Native American. He is roughly 5’10” and was wearing a light brown baseball hat, jeans and a dark brown hoodie.

Officials are requesting anyone with information about the incident to call BYU Police at 801-422-0911.