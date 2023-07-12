SEVIER, Utah (ABC4) — The Fremont Indian State Park celebrated improvements to several trails in the park on July 11.

Improvements to the Canyon of Life, Skinner Canyon, and Centennial Trails were made possible through a grant with the Bronco Wild Fund. A program sponsored by the Ford Motor Company that is centered around responsible motorized access to public land and leave-no-trace efforts. The project began in the spring of 2022.

The event was open to anyone wanting to attend, but Bronco enthusiasts arrived from all over the state. A procession of old and new Broncos wound through the entrance along with other off-road lovers.

The ribbon was actually “cut” by Brad Lovell, a professional off-road racer driving a Bronco through the ribbon. Guests were later able to meet and have photo ops with Lovell. Over the years, Brad has modified and raced many Ford Broncos, many of them to victories.

Courtesy Utah DNR

The Department of Natural Resources that runs Fremont Park reminds Utahns that visitation across Utah’s 46 State Parks continues to increase. To help meet this demand, Utah State Parks, the Utah State Legislature, and local communities have been working together to expand and improve state parks. State Park improvement projects help to energize the local economies. Visitors to state parks often stay at local hotels, eat at restaurants, and frequent stores and gas stations. The improvement and expansion of park amenities also create jobs for contractors, park staff, private concessionaires, and more.