ECHO, Utah (ABC4) — A boy is in critical condition after getting hit by a pickup truck in Echo, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpt. Andrew Wright told ABC4 deputies responded to what they initially thought was an auto-pedestrian accident around 6 p.m. on Echo Road.

Two teenage boys were riding two separate four-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Road. At one point, they left the path and went onto Echo Road.

One boy then parked his four-wheeler on the shoulder of Echo Road while the second boy parked his vehicle next to his friend, which happened to be in the travel lane. He then turned his four-wheeler off to make a phone call with the vehicle lights out, Wright said.

The driver of a pickup truck traveling on Echo Road reportedly did not see the boy in the dark and hit the four-wheeler, causing the boy to get thrown out of the vehicle.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to the Primary Children’s Hospital. The other boy was not injured.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries and is cooperating with law enforcement.

No further information is available at the moment.