SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday after he was struck by a car while trying to cross the road in Delta.

Utah Highway Patrol said the collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Main Street, near 1150 East in the central Utah town.

Two children were trying to cross Main Street in front of vehicles when one of them, the 12-year-old boy, was struck by an eastbound car.

Responding troopers found the child unconscious. A medical helicopter flew the boy to the hospital. His injuries were described as serious.

This crash is one of three involving a child pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday in Utah.

The first incident happened in the morning when a 13-year-old girl was struck in a hit-and-run outside a Magna middle school.

The other happened in Layton, when a 2-year-old child their mother was run over in a school parking lot.

The patrol said that there have been more than 949 crashes involving pedestrians on Utah roads this year.