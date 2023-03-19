CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Frequent rock falls are occurring in Nine Mile Canyon, according to the Carbon Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are warning the public of rocks falling in the canyon, reportedly due to the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle that happens this time of year.

The Carbon Co. Roads Dept. has reportedly also plowed rocks off the road with snowfall on two occasions just the week prior.

“Please be aware of this danger and share with anyone you know that will be traveling in 9-Mile,” a social media post states. “For anyone traveling 9-Mile Canyon, the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle that happens this time of year is bringing frequent rock falls.”

No further information is available at this time.