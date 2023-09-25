This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl is dead after the ATV she was driving left the roadway.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, is reported as a resident of Jensen, Utah. Deputies say she was driving westbound on 6750 South on a side-by-side at around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon. The ATV went “off the shoulder of the roadway and onto its side.”

The girl was killed in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.