AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The American Fork Police Department has brought in a new addition to the force and she will be tail-wagging happy to see you, should you need her help.

Her name is Indie and she is the Police Department’s newest member, filling her role as a therapy dog. According to American Fork Police Department, she just started her training and while she has started out small, she is getting bigger every day.

Indie, Courtesy of American Fork Police Department

Indie, Courtesy of American Fork Police Department

Indie’s job will be to provide mental health support for those who need it. She will be available for officers, victims, children, and anyone who needs a little extra love in their life.

Indie is described as being “obsessed with treats and incredibly fun.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

American Fork Police Department isn’t the only one welcoming wellness dogs into the team. In December, Farmington Police added Snoop as the department’s new “director of emotional and mental wellness.”

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), having a dog present helps in decreasing anxiety, depression, and distress for those who have experienced trauma, helping make the whole therapeutic treatment process more effective.

Research also shows that therapy dogs have been helpful in supporting children with ADHD in emotional regulation and are overall helpful in improving the health and well-being of people.