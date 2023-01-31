PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault (second-degree felony), two counts of domestic violence in presence of a child (third-degree felony), and damage to or interruption of a communication device (class B misdemeanor).

On Jan. 27, Provo Police officers responded to a home in regard to a woman that had been hit by a car. Officers met with the suspect and his wife, who reportedly had “a large bump and a large amount of swelling to her head and forehead area,” along with “swelling to her arm and some scrapes and a cut to her hands,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that the couple had an argument “over keeping the house clean and her cleaning.” The victim reportedly stated that her husband had told her he was going to “take the children and head to St. George.”

In response, the victim told her husband that she did not want him to take the kids to St. George, and had allegedly attempted to contact police when her husband tried to break her phone, causing “a crack in the screen,” the affidavit states.

Charging documents state that the argument had turned physical, and that the suspect had taken her phone away from her completely.

The suspect reportedly then took the two children and exited the home, and the victim went to grab her phone to call 9-1-1. At this point, the suspect was in the car with the two children. His wife reportedly followed them outside, and placed herself in front of the car, “5-7 inches between herself and the car,” charging documents state.

Police say the suspect “slowly closed that distance” and made contact with the victim, knocking her to the ground. The suspect then proceeded to drive the car over his wife, running over her “with both tires,” the affidavit states.

The victim reportedly had injuries “to the extent that she was transported to the hospital and was almost unable to stand.”

No further information is available at this time.