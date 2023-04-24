GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities seized a large amount of illicit drugs after issuing a search warrant at a Green River motel in March of 2023.

The Emery Co. Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Utah Highway Patrol and Utah County Major Crimes reportedly collaborated in the investigation.

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Firearm (Courtesy of Emery Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During a search of the motel, authorities reportedly seized 90,000 fentanyl pills, 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, and one stolen firearm.

The Emery Co. Sheriff’s Office would like to thank federal and state partners for their help in this investigation. “We would also like to thank the motel management for their support and cooperation,” the sheriff’s office states.

No further information is available at this time.