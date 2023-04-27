SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A 70-year-old man was attacked by a cougar in Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday afternoon, April 27.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a man managed to escape a cougar attack in Diamond Fork up Spanish Fork Canyon at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said he suffered lacerations on his arms, and he is in fair condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cougar involved has not been captured. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be on the lookout for the animal tomorrow.

Travelers are asked to avoid the Diamond Fork area at this time.