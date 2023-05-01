UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 62-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital after he crashed into a tree with his snowmobile in Provo Canyon on Monday, May 1.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near Aspen Grove in Provo Canyon around 5 p.m. The Orem man was knocked unconscious right after his snowmobile crashed into a tree.

The man sustained shoulder and head injuries, officials said. He was then life-flighted to the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo for treatment.

No further information is available at this moment.