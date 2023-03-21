EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 6-year-old boy has died in a rollover crash in Emery County after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to sleet-covered roads, officials said.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on US-6 near milepost 288 at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 20. When the pickup truck went over a railroad overpass, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the sleet-covered road.

The vehicle then went to the right side of the road, slid down an embankment and rolled over. A 6-year-old boy was reportedly ejected from the pickup. He was airlifted to a regional hospital and later died from his injuries, according to UHP.

The driver and two other passengers in the pickup were transported to a local hospital with minor or moderate injuries.

Officials say the area was experiencing wet weather and storms at the time of the incident.

An investigation into seatbelt usage remains ongoing.