SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — More than 50 people are recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning after being exposed over the weekend at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in central Utah.

The church issued a statement Tuesday saying that 54 people reported symptoms after attending the East Chapel building in Monroe on Sunday morning. Forty-nine of those people were hospitalized.

“The meetinghouse will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of the building,” the church said, noting that it is “concerned for the well-being of everyone impacted and are praying for their recovery.”

The Sevier County Sheriff Office told ABC4 the nearly 50 people hospitalized were taken to Intermountain Health and given hyperbaric oxygen treatment. As of Tuesday, none of them had severe complications and many were able to return home.

County officials said that the chapel’s heating system appeared to be malfunctioning, noting that work had been done on the furnace prior to Sunday’s incident. The church also said there was an issue with the building’s heating system.

First-responders were first called to the chapel Sunday after a 4-year-old girl reported feeling sick. They returned later when a man also reported feeling ill.

Fire crews checked the carbon monoxide levels of the building after a whole family reported feeling sick. The firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the chapel, and they evacuated the building.

Ambulances from Sevier County, Piute County and Gunnison Valley worked to transport the dozens of sick people to the hospital. The last transfer related to the incident took place Monday morning.

In its statement, the church said it is “taking this matter seriously” and working with local investigators to find the exact cause of the carbon monoxide.