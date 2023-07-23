PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews with Helper and Price Fire Departments found themselves stuck in traffic, unable to gain access to a structure fire due to a number of onlookers on Saturday, July 22, according to Helper Fire.

Officials said fire units could not access the scene due to multiple spectators and cars stopping in the middle of the road.

Courtesy of Price Fire Dept.

“Chief Montoya attempted to access the fire on 500 S, he reported approximately 50 cars that had traffic jammed the entire street blocking all access for responding fire units,” Helper Fire stated. “Under no circumstances should the public drive to the scene, stop or hinder, in any way, access for first responders.”

Helper Fire is now urging the public to help with this issue, saying, “It has become a problem.”

“Always keep in mind as the public is watching, taking photos and recording, somebody’s home and everything they own is being destroyed,” officials said.

Price Fire reported that the fire is now out and the road is open. “Stay out of area,” officials said.

There are no injuries reported at this time. This fire is currently under investigation.