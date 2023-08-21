GUNNISON, Utah (ABC4) — The Central Utah Correctional Facility was locked down, and several prisoners were sent to the local hospital after a large altercation.

According to a press release from the Utah Dept. of Corrections, there were 15 incarcerated individuals involved in the altercation in Gunnison on Monday evening. Five of those individuals were sent to the local hospital to be assessed and treated.

The altercation may have been gang-related, and weapons were involved, the preliminary investigations indicated.

To ensure safety at the facility, and security for all involved, the Utah Dept. of Corrections has initiated a temporary lockdown at CUCF, and the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.

“During this time, incarcerated individuals will be restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until a further review is completed,” the press release states.

The identities of the individuals involved in the incident are not being released yet, and more information will be available once the investigation is completed.

CUCF is located in Gunnison and houses approximately 1,750 incarcerated males. USCF is located in Salt Lake City and houses approximately 2,200 incarcerated male and 400 female individuals.