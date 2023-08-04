LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Eight cases of E. coli were reported in Utah County over the last two weeks, with five people hospitalized, according to the Utah County Health Department.

There have been eight cases of E. coli, 2 of which were confirmed as E. coli 0157:H7, reported in Lehi residents and individuals with Lehi connections.

Officials say they are working to gather water samples to investigate the source of the infection, however, preliminary investigations point toward irrigation water.

“This is a critical situation, and I am concerned for the public,” Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson said. “I want residents to be aware that pressurized irrigation water should not be used for anyone to play in. No one should drink irrigation water that comes to their home.”

UCHD officials say to contact your local City Public Works office if you do not know if your water source is potable or secondary for landscaping. Irrigation water should not be used to drink, swim, or play in, including slip-and-slides and sprinklers.

Irrigation water should only be used for your lawns and crops as it can carry harmful contaminants to both humans and animals, such as E. coli.

Some symptoms of E. coli are bloody diarrhea, persistent diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. If you notice these symptoms, please contact a healthcare provider. Proper handwashing and hygiene can help prevent the spread of E. coli.