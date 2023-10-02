MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Four people were tragically killed in a plane crash just north of Moab on Sunday evening, Oct. 1.

The plane was taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport, about 20 miles northwest of Moab around 8:30 p.m. Shortly after, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office received calls the plane had “gone into the ground.”

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians responded and began rescue efforts for the passengers on board. Just after midnight on Oct. 2, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed rescue efforts were completed and four occupants did not survive the crash.

It is currently unclear if there was anyone else on board who may have survived.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said more information regarding the crash will be provided once family members of the victims have been notified.