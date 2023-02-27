JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 35-year-old woman has died after she lost control of her vehicle and hit a semi-truck in central Utah Monday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reports that a black Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on State Route 132 west of Nephi when the driver lost control of the vehicle and spun into the westbound lane on Monday, Feb. 27, at 9:50 a.m.

A blue Peterbilt semi-truck pulling two empty pneumatic trailers was reportedly traveling in the westbound lane. The Sonata struck the right front side of the semi-truck as it tried to turn left to avoid the collision.

The Sonata went into the north side of the road, spun and stopped. The semi-truck driver stopped on the south shoulder of the road.

Officials say the 35-year-old woman driving the Sonata was killed on impact while the semi-truck driver was shaken but uninjured.

The westbound lane was closed temporarily as officials investigate the crash.

DPS officials note that the roads on SR 132 were slushy.

The identity of the victim has not been released.