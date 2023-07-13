PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — A 26-year-old man was killed after a collision with a semi-truck in Price on Wednesday, July 12, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old man was driving southbound on SR-55, or Main Street, in a 2020 Toyota Camry in Price around 10 p.m. when he ran through a red light. A 2023 Freightliner truck towing a box trailer traveling eastbound on 100 North entered the intersection at the same time.

Utah Highway Patrol said the man’s Camry was struck broadside on the passenger side.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, however, deputies said they were unsuccessful and the 26-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck and a passenger in the sleeper berth both received minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

Deputies are investigating the crash and said impairment is being considered as a possible contributor in the collision.

SR-55 in Price was restricted for about three hours following the crash for investigation and cleanup.