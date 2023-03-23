PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Department is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that could help an ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed Isabell Parr in December.

Parr, 21, was found dead in the middle of the road near 800 North and 850 West in Provo on Dec. 1, 2022. Investigators determined she was the victim of a hit-and-run while she was out jogging just before 5:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect continued to drive on and did not stop. it is possible the driver did not even know they had hit Parr, according to a press release from the Provo Police Department.

Through the investigation, detectives have identified two potential suspect vehicles. One is described as a blue crossover SUV. The other is said to be a dark-colored four-door pickup truck. Both were identified from camera footage in the area.

A blue crossover SUV that is a suspect vehicle in the fatal hit-and-run case of Isabelle Parr (Image courtesy of Provo Police Department)

A dark colored four-door pickup truck that is a suspect vehicle in the fatal hit-and-run case of Isabelle Parr (Image courtesy of Provo Police Department)

Police have previously asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicles, but have now added a reward for the information. Up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the offender.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Provo Police Department by calling 801-852-6210.