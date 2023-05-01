PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A 2-year-old boy drowned in an inlet near the Provo River on Saturday, April 29, according to the Provo Police Department.

On Saturday, officers and fire medics responded to a recreational center at 3606 W Center St. where a child had “wandered away” while his family was recreating in the area, a release states.

Police say the child was found a short time later in a small area of standing water. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the child was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are not releasing the child’s identity to protect the family’s privacy.

Provo Police say that spring run-off or swift currents were not a factor in the incident.

No further information is available.